(FILE) USA-imported products (C) are seen among Chinese products on a store shelf in Beijing, China, Jul. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

US President Donald J. Trump speaks to his supporters during a rally at the Olentabgy Orange High School, in Lewis Center, Ohio, USA, Aug. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK LYONS

China's main official newspaper on Monday accused the President of the United States of acting like a street fighter in his trade policy of imposing tariffs and adding that Beijing would not surrender to his "extortion."

The rare direct attack on Donald Trump comes after last week Washington and Beijing exchanged fresh threats of imposing new tariffs on each other's exports, as part of a trade war kicked-off by the US on Jul. 6 when it introduced the first round of protectionist measures.