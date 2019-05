US President Donald J. Trump (L) speaks as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) listens during a news conference at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (L) speaks as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) listens during a news conference at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA / POOL

The president of the United States said Monday he believes that his country could reach an agreement with Iran to ensure that Tehran does not develop nuclear weapons.

Donald Trump was speaking at a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo during his official visit, which will end on Tuesday.