Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (L) gestures towards US President Donald J. Trump (R) as they participate in the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, 22 October 2020. EPA-EFE/JIM BOURG / POOL

United States President Donald Trump and White House Democratic candidate Joe Biden met for their second and final face-to-face debate Thursday, displaying irreconcilable differences on almost every issue including the COVID-19 pandemic, immigration and racism.

The tone of the debate was nothing like that of the first, which was held on Sep. 29 in Cleveland, Ohio, and marked by multiple interruptions, especially from Trump, and a very tense atmosphere that led to the microphone being muted at Thursday's event during some moments. EFE-EPA