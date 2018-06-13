President Donald Trump on Wednesday once again lambasted the "fake" communications media as the country's "biggest enemy" because of their alleged attempts to "downplay" the results of his recent summit with North Korea.

"So funny to watch the Fake News, especially NBC and CNN. They are fighting hard to downplay the deal with North Korea. 500 days ago they would have 'begged' for this deal-looked like war would break out," Trump said on Twitter, regarding the time before he came into the White House.