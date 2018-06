A handout photo made available by the German Government (Bundesregierung) on 09 June 2018 shows French President Emmanuel Macron (3-L, partially hidden), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C-L) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C-R) speaking to US Presidend Donald J. Trump (R, seated) during the second day of the G7 meeting in Charlevoix, Canada, Jun. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JESCO DENZE HANDOUT

US President Donald Trump speaks to media as he departs the G7 summit in Charlevoix in Canada, Jun. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL / POOL

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau holds a news conference upon the conclusion of the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada, Jun. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The president of the United States blamed the prime minister of Canada on Saturday for the US' refusal to sign the joint statement with the rest of the G7 countries.

Donald Trump blasted Justin Trudeau on Twitter after the US president left the summit early.