US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the separation of undocumented immigrant families detained after crossing the border is due to bad legislation approved by Democrats.

"Separating families at the Border is the fault of bad legislation passed by the Democrats. Border Security laws should be changed but the Dems can't get their act together! Started the Wall," Trump said on Twitter.