File photo showing US President Donald Trump (L) wave beside First Lady Melania Trump as they walk across the South Lawn of the White House, Washington, DC, United States, June 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump blamed his predecessor, Barack Obama, on Saturday for not taking action to prevent the alleged Russian hacking attack into the computer networks of Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) during the 2016 presidential election.

On Friday, a Grand Jury indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers for participating in efforts to infiltrate those computer networks to obtain damaging information about Clinton and the DNC, which was then dumped online.