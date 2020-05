US President Donald Trump (R) is accompanied by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo while making remarks at the White House in Washington on Friday, 29 May 2020. EFE/EPA/YURI GRIPAS

President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States will no longer extend preferential treatment to Hong Kong in light of China's bid to exercise tighter control over the former British colony.

"The Chinese government moves against Hong Kong is the latest in a series of measures that are diminishing the city's long-standing and very proud status. This is a tragedy for the people of Hong Kong, the people of China and indeed the people of the world," Trump said at the White House.