President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that he "never said Russia did not meddle in the (2016) election" and lashed out at the FBI, claiming that it proved to be unable to prevent last week's school massacre in Florida because it is spending "too much time" on the Russia probe.

"I never said Russia did not meddle in the election, I said 'it may be Russia, or China or another country or group, or it may be a 400 pound genius sitting in bed and playing with his computer.' The Russian 'hoax' was that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia - it never did!" Trump said on Twitter.