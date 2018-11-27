President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at the White House on Nov. 26, 2018, before departing for Mississippi to participate in the round table discussion on the First Step program. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

President Donald Trump on Monday blasted General Motors for making plans to close seven production plants, including four in the US, and demanded that the firm find a vehicle that sells in sufficient quantities to be able to increase the company's activities in Ohio, a key US election battleground.

In remarks to reporters at the White House, Trump said that he had spoken with GM president and CEO Mary Barra after learning earlier on Monday of the firm's decision to shut down seven assembly and production plants, a move that will directly affect some 14,500 workers in the US and Canada.