People pay their respects as they pass the flag-draped casket of late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on 24 September 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

President Donald Trump (l) and first lady Melania Trump (r) at the Supreme Court building in Washington DC on Sept. 24, 2020, to pay their respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose body was lying in state there. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

A large crowd loudly booed President Donald Trump on Thursday during his visit to the Supreme Court, where the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was lying in state.

Ginsburg, a progressive and feminist icon on the high court, died last Friday at age 87 and Trump has said he wants to replace her with a conservative justice before the Nov. 3 election.