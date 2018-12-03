The main economic adviser to President Donald Trump, Larry Kudlow (c), speaks with reporters outside the White House on Dec. 3, 2018, regarding the US-China tariff truce reached between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 Summit in Argentina. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

President Donald Trump on Monday hailed the temporary trade truce he reached with China on the weekend as a "big leap forward" as Wall Street jumped upwards on the news.

"My meeting in Argentina with President Xi of China was an extraordinary one. Relations with China have taken a BIG leap forward! Very good things will happen. We are dealing from great strength, but China likewise has much to gain if and when a deal is completed. Level the field!" said Trump on his Twitter account on Monday morning.