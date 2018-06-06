Philadelphia Eagles fans attend a White House "Celebration of America" on June 5, 2018, in lieu of the reception previously scheduled for the team as NFL champions, after President Donald Trump cancelled that reception when many of the players refused to attend. EFE-EPA/SHAWN THEW

President Donald Trump on Tuesday headed a patriotic event at the White House after cancelling the visit to the presidential residence by the National Football League champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, because of the refusal of many of the players to attend.

Most of the Philadelphia team invited to attend the previously scheduled event to honor them as US football champions opted not to attend, and so Trump - stung by the snub - changed the plans and scheduled a patriotic demonstration of respect for the US flag and the National Anthem instead.