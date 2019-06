US President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leave after a press conference at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London, Britain, 04 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL

US President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London, Britain, 04 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL

Anti Trump protesters demonstrate in Trafalgar Square during anti Trump protests in London, Britain, 04 June 2019. EPA/ANDY RAIN

Anti Trump protesters fly a Trump baby blimp over Parliament Square during anti Trump protests in London, Britain, 04 June 2019. EPA/ANDY RAIN

The United States president denounced protests opposing his state visit in the United Kingdom as “fake news” on Tuesday.

A giant inflatable “Trump Baby” blimp was flown over London while tens of thousands of activists marched as part of a “Together Against Trump” protest.