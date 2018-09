A New York Police Department (NYPD) officer watches cars in gridlock outside Trump Tower in New York, New York, USA, 25 September 2018. Media reports state that local authorities and the NYPD have boosed their security measures by channeling motor and pedestrians traffic in New York because of the US President being in town for the 73rd session of the General Assembly of the United Nations, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. EPA-EFE/JOHN TAGGART

The President of the United States on Tuesday triggered laughter at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) while giving an exaggerated speech about his economic achievements to the world stage.

Donald Trump, who is highly sensitive to public criticism, made a risky move on Tuesday when he deployed the same discourse he uses with his constituents during political rallies at home in a speech he gave to the world leaders at the UNGA, provoking awkward laughter in the meeting hall.