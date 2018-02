President Donald J. Trump about to board the Marine One helicopter on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Shawn Thew

President Donald Trump said here Friday that the sheriff's deputy who decided not to intervene as a gunmen was killing 17 people inside a Florida high school was a "coward."

Deputy Scot Peterson "didn't react properly under pressure," Trump told reporters moments before boarding a helicopter at the White House to fly to National Harbor, Maryland, to attend the Conservative Political Action Conference.