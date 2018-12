President Donald J. Trump (L) speaks while standing next to First Lady Melania Trump (R) during the Congressional Ball at the White House in Washington, 15 December 2018. EFE-EPA/YURI GRIPAS / POOL

President Donald Trump on Sunday called his former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen - who was sentenced to three years in prison after cooperating with prosecutors in several investigations, including the so-called "Russia probe" - a "rat" on Twitter.

"Remember, Michael Cohen only became a 'Rat' after the FBI did something which was absolutely unthinkable & unheard of until the Witch Hunt was illegally started," tweeted Trump.