President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he "would love" to force a partial government shutdown due to lack of funding if congressional Democrats do not accept the conditions he has set for reforming the country's immigration system.

"If we don't change the legislation, if we don't get rid of these loopholes where killers are allowed to come into our country and continue to kill ... if we don't change it, let's have a shutdown," Trump said during a meeting at the White House about gang violence, including the violent Mara Salvatrucha gang.