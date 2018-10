The Tree of Life synagogue after a mass shooting in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/VINCENT PUGLIESE

FBI agents continue to work at the Tree of Life synagogue after a mass shooting in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/VINCENT PUGLIESE

US President Donald J. Trump speaks to the Future Farmers of America convention at the Banker's Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN CASTERLINE

The president of the United States on Saturday called for unity and tougher death penalty laws after a synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in which 11 people died and six were injured.

"This evil Anti-Semitic attack is an assault on humanity. It will take all of us working together to extract the poison of Anti-Semitism from our world. We must unite to conquer hate," Donald Trump said in a tweet.