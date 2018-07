US President Donald Trump said Saturday that it is unheard of, perhaps illegal that his former lawyer would make a recording of a conversation in which both talked about paying off a former Playboy model who said she had an affair with the magnate. EFE-EPA/File

Trump calls it unheard of, perhaps illegal that his lawyer recorded his words

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that it is unheard of, perhaps illegal that his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, would make a recording of a conversation in which both talked about paying off a former Playboy model who said she had an affair with the magnate, as The New York Times reported.

"Inconceivable that the government would break into a lawyer's office (early in the morning) - almost unheard of," Trump tweeted.