US President Donald Trump said Friday that he has called off Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's trip to North Korea that had been scheduled for next week, on grounds that insufficient progress is being made in negotiations between the two countries.

"I have asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to go to North Korea, at this time, because I feel we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Trump said on Twitter.