President Donald Trump walks to the White House after returning to Washington from Tampa on July 31, 2018. EFE-EPA/Tasos Katopodis/POOL

President Donald Trump on Wednesday on Twitter urged Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end the so-called "Russia probe" investigation, referring to it as a "rigged witch hunt" headed by a special counsel with "conflicts" of interest.

"This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further," tweeted Trump on Wednesday morning.