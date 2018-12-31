President Donald Trump on Monday called on Democratic lawmakers to return from their holiday break to approve more budget funds for border security and thus reopen the portions of the government that have been shut down for the past 10 days.

"I'm in the Oval Office. Democrats, come back from vacation now and give us the votes necessary for Border Security, including the Wall. You voted yes in 2006 and 2013. One more yes, but with me in office, I'll get it built, and Fast!" said Trump on his official Twitter account.