President Donald Trump (l) listens to Border Patrol agent Adrian Anzaldua (r) at an Aug. 20, 2018, White House ceremony honoring US immigration authorities and agents at which the president called Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection agents "heroes." EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

President Donald Trump on Monday praised the work of US immigration authorities and agents, whom he called "heroes" in the face of criticism over the past few months from immigrants' rights defense groups and certain Democratic politicians.

"We will not stand for the vile smears, the hateful attacks and the vicious assaults on the courageous men and women of ICE, border patrol and law enforcement," Trump said at the White House event to honor the immigration authorities.