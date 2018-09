George Papadopoulos (C), former adviser to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, leaves a US District Court in Washington, DC, United States, Sept. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Tasos Katopodis

George Papadopoulos, an adviser to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, became on Friday the first former member of the real estate mogul's campaign team to be sentenced as part of the probe on Russian election meddling.

Papadopoulos was sentenced in a federal court in Washington to 14 days behind bars for having lied to the FBI, as well as to a year on parole, a $9,500 fine, and 200 hours of community service.