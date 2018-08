Kathleen Manafort, wife of former 2016 Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, arrives at a US district court in Alexandria, Virginia, on Tuesday, Aug. 21. EFE/SHAWN THEW

Former 2016 Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted Tuesday on federal charges of tax fraud and bank fraud.

The jury that heard the case in a US district court in Alexandria, Virginia, found Manafort guilty of five counts of tax fraud, two counts of bank fraud and one count of concealing a foreign bank account, but deadlocked on 10 other counts.