File photo showing President Donald Trump signing legislation in the Oval Office. Trump on Jan. 10, 2019, cancelled his participation at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland due, he said, to the US political crisis resulting from Congress's failure to pass a budget including some $5.7 billion for the US-Mexico border wall the president is demanding. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

President Donald Trump on Thursday cancelled his participation at the Davos Economic Forum in Switzerland due to the US political crisis caused by the partial shutdown of the federal government.

"Because of the Democrats intransigence on Border Security and the great importance of Safety for our Nation, I am respectfully cancelling my very important trip to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum," said Trump on Twitter, adding "My warmest regards and apologies to the @WEF!"