US President Donald J. Trump participates a briefing on Hurricane Dorian in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Sep. 4, 2019 (reissued Sep. 8, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The president of the United States announced Saturday the cancellation of a "secret" meeting with the Taliban and Afghanistan’s leader planned for this weekend at Camp David, and called off peace talks.

The cancellation comes after a Taliban suicide attack on Thursday in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul killed at least 12 people, including an American soldier. EFE-EPA