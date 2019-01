Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly press conference at the US Capitol on Jan. 17, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

President Donald Trump on Thursday cancelled the official trip abroad by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi due, he said, to the partial government shutdown.

Trump communicated his decision to Pelosi in a letter, which arrived just one day after Pelosi had requested in a missive of her own that the president postpone his traditional State of the Union address to Congress, scheduled for Jan. 29, until after the government fully reopens.