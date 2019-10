US President Donald J. Trump holds up an article from the New York Times as he talks about tax cuts during a roundtable at a trucking and equipment dealership in Burnsville, Minnesota, USA, Apr. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/CRAIG LASSIG

The president of the United States has canceled the White House's subscriptions to newspapers The New York Times and The Washington Post, and has instructed all federal agencies to do the same.

"Not renewing subscriptions across all federal agencies will be a significant cost saving for taxpayers — hundreds of thousands of dollars," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement Thursday. EFE-EPA