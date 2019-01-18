President Donald Trump on Thursday cancelled the US delegation's scheduled trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, a week after announcing that he would not attend the conclave if the political crisis that has resulted in the partial shutdown of the federal government were to continue.

"Because of the Democrats intransigence on Border Security and the great importance of Safety for our Nation, I am respectfully cancelling my very important trip to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. My warmest regards and apologies to the @WEF!" tweeted Trump.