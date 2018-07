President Donald Trump touted on Friday the "amazing" growth of the US economy in the second quarter, when GDP expanded by 4.1 percent, and predicted even better results in the future.

"As the trade deals come in one by one, we're going to go a lot higher than these numbers, and these are great numbers," he said in a speech on the South Lawn of the White House following the release of the GDP figure, which was in line with analysts' forecasts.