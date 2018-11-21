US President Donald Trump, seen here giving a speech at the White House, on Tuesday played down the importance of Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman's possible implication in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and said the episode will not affect the steadfast alliance of Washington and Riyadh. EFE-EPA/File

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters outside the White House on Nov. 20, 2018, before departing for Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Florida, for the Thanksgiving holiday. EFE-EPA/ Erik S. Lesser

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the CIA had not reached a "definitive" conclusion about who ordered the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, despite press reports saying that the agency has determined that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the hit.

The CIA has "nothing definitive" on the crown prince's involvement in the killing, Trump said in a statement released Tuesday, adding that "It could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event - maybe he did and maybe he didn't! That being said, we may never know all of the facts surrounding the murder of Mr. Jamal Khashoggi,"