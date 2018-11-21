President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the CIA had not reached a "definitive" conclusion about who ordered the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, despite press reports saying that the agency has determined that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the hit.
The CIA has "nothing definitive" on the crown prince's involvement in the killing, Trump said in a statement released Tuesday, adding that "It could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event - maybe he did and maybe he didn't! That being said, we may never know all of the facts surrounding the murder of Mr. Jamal Khashoggi,"