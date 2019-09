A demonstrator holds a banner in favor of US president. Donald Trump, during his visit to San Diego, CA, USA, 18 Sep. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/David Maung

A protester holds an image against US President Donald Trump during his visit to San Diego, CA, USA, Sep 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/David Maung

The United States president reiterated Wednesday the need for a stretch of about 500 miles (more than 800 kilometers) of border wall with Mexico to tackle what he said was a serious national emergency.

During a visit to a stretch of the border fence erected in Otay Mesa, southern California, Donald Trump said the "tremendous national emergency" involving drugs and human trafficking could only be contained with the construction of the wall and "when human traffickers can’t come through." EFE-EPA