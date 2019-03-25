Passersby watch television news crews gathered outside the US Department of Justice building in Washington, on 24 March 2019. US Attorney General William Barr issued a summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election to key members of Congress, who in turn released the "principal conclusions" of the report to the public. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Passersby watch television news crews gathered outside the US Department of Justice building in Washington, on 24 March 2019. US Attorney General William Barr issued a summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election to key members of Congress, who in turn released the "principal conclusions" of the report to the public. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

President Donald Trump, in a Twitter post and in brief remarks before boarding Air Force One in Florida, said that the Mueller report provided "complete and total exoneration" for him in terms of colluding with Russia with an eye toward influencing the election result.

At the Palm Beach International Airport, Trump spoke to reporters briefly but took no questions, saying that "To be honest it's a shame that your president has had to go through this," referring to the probe by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who provided his report to Attorney General William Barr last Friday and which Barr commented on Sunday afternoon in a four-page letter directed to the House and Senate Judiciary Committees.