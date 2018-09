Image provided by Yonhap news agency showing South Korean President Moon Jae-in (l) greeting his US counterpart, Donald Trump (r) in New York on Sept. 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/YONHAP/Use prohibited in South Korea

President Donald Trump said Monday that "tremendous progress" is being made in the conversations his administration is having with Pyongyang, adding that "pretty soon" the details of a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be announced, although it probably will not take place in Singapore.

Trump, while meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in New York, told reporters that Kim was enthusiastic about having another summit.