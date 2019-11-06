US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland (L) arrives for a closed session before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees on Capitol Hill in Washington on Oct. 28, 2019. EFE/EPA/TASOS KATOPODIS

The US ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, on Tuesday in an amendment to his earlier congressional testimony admitted that he communicated to Ukraine that the White House would not turn over pre-approved military aid until Kyiv promised to investigate Democrats for alleged corruption, including former Vice President Joe Biden.

In a document released by Democratic leaders in the House of Representatives, Sondland validated the main thesis of the congressional investigation seeking to determine whether or not to impeach President Donald Trump, namely that his administration withheld congressionally-approved security aid to Ukraine for partisan ends.