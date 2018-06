A handout photo made available by Singapore's communications and information Ministry showing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (R) shake hands during their meeting at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore, Jun. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MCI / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES SINGAPORE OUT

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (R) shake hands before a working lunch at The Istana (presidential residence) in Singapore, Jun. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ONG WEE JIN / THE STRAITS TIMES SINGAPORE OUT

The president of the United States said Monday that he was confident the historic summit with the North Korean leader would go well.

Donald Trump is due to meet with Kim Jong-un in Singapore on Tuesday, in the first ever summit between the US and North Korean heads of state.