President Donald Trump speaks to the media upon his return from Camp David to the White House in Washington on Jan. 6, 2018. EFE/EPA/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed the death of the Al Qaeda terrorist who allegedly planned the attack against the USS Cole, killing 17 sailors in 2000.

"We have just killed the leader of that attack, Jamal al-Badawi. Our work against al Qaeda continues," said Trump on Twitter.