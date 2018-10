A handout image made available by the Press Association shows (L-R) Back row: His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge; Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge; Miss Theodora Williams; Miss Isla Phillips; Master Louis De Givenchy Front row: Miss Mia Tindall; Miss Savannah Phillips; Miss Maud Windsor, on the day of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, 12 October 2018. EFE/EPA/Alex Bramall / PA WIRE / HANDOUT NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 30th April 2019 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE. NO CROPPING. HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout image made available by the Press Association shows Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, 12 October 2018. EFE/EPA/Alex Bramall / PA WIRE / HANDOUT NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 30th April 2019 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE. NO CROPPING. HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

President Donald Trump on Sunday congratulated Britain's Princess Eugenie, the niece of Queen Elizabeth II, on her wedding but got the day of the ceremony wrong, saying that it took place on Saturday, when it really occurred on Friday.

"Princess Eugenie of York was a truly beautiful bride yesterday. She has been through so much, and has come out a total winner!" said Trump on his Twitter account on Sunday morning.