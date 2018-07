Supporters of leftist presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador celebrate in the Zocalo plaza in Mexico City, Mexico, on July 1, 2018, following his victory in the general elections. EPA-EFE/Alex Cruz

President Donald Trump congratulated Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on his victory in Mexico's general elections and said he looked "forward to working with him" for the good of both countries.

"Congratulations to Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on becoming the next President of Mexico. I look very much forward to working with him. There is much to be done that will benefit both the United States and Mexico!" Trump said in a Twitter message posted Sunday night.