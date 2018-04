California grown almonds are one of the products impacted by China's reciprocal trade tariffs after US President Donald Trump imposed trade tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from China in Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MIKE NELSON

A farmer holds a hand full of soybeans at a large farm in northern Iowa, USA, 04 April 2018. China has proposed tariffs on soybeans and other imports in retaliation for US tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum. EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG

A farmer walks past a pens of pigs ready for market at a large farm in northern Iowa, USA, 04 April 2018. China has proposed tariffs on US pork and other imports in retaliation for US tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum. EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG

Pigs that are ready for market at a large farm in northern Iowa, USA, 04 April 2018. China has proposed tariffs on US pork and other imports in retaliation for US tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum. EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG

US President Donald J. Trump waves while walking on the South Lawn of the White House after returning by Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 05 April 2018. Trump returns from West Virginia where he attended an event on his tax policy. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The President of the United States announced Thursday that he is considering to impose a new set of tariffs worth $100 billion on Chinese products after the Asian giant decided to apply extra duties on US products in response to the $50 billion of taxes Washington levied on Chinese imports.

US President Donald Trump ordered the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) to "identify the products to impose such tariffs," of about $100 billion, "in the light of China's unfair retaliation".