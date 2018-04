US President Donald Trump (R) speaks during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the White House, Washington, DC, United States, April 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump listens to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a joint press conference in the White House, Washington, DC, United States, April 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the White House, Washington, DC, United States, April 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump said here Friday he was considering travelling to Israel next month to attend the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem, which is being moved from Tel Aviv.

"I may go. I'm very proud of it," Trump said during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the White House.