President Donald Trump departs the White House for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on March 23, 2018. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

President Donald Trump said Sunday that construction of his much-touted wall along the US-Mexico border will begin "immediately" given that Congress last week approved $1.6 billion to launch the task.

"Much can be done with the $1.6 Billion given to building and fixing the border wall. It is just a down payment. Work will start immediately," said Trump on Twitter.