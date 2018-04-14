efe-epaWashington

US President Donald Trump continued to weigh his options Friday to respond to an alleged chemical attack in Syria, consulting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to coordinate possible actions.

The White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, told journalists that the president and his national security team were "continuing to assess intelligence," although she pointed out that they were very confident the Syrian government carried out the attack, adding that they also held Russia responsible for not stopping it.