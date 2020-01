Supporters of US President Donald J. Trump make a line to enter the Evangelicals for Trump coalition launch at the King Jesus International Ministry in Miami, Florida, USA, 03 January 2020. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

A supporters of US President Donald J. Trump wearing a t-shirt with Trump as a Superman, makes a line to enter the Evangelicals for Trump coalition launch at the King Jesus International Ministry in Miami, Florida, USA, 03 January 2020. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

US President Donald J. Trump (R) salutes Guillermo Maldonado (L) pastor of the King Jesus International Ministry after he speaks during during the Evangelicals for Trump coalition launch at the King Jesus International Ministry in Miami, Florida, USA, 03 January 2020. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Guillermo Maldonado, pastor of the King Jesus International Ministry, speaks during the Evangelicals for Trump coalition launch at the King Jesus International Ministry in Miami, Florida, USA, 03 January 2020. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

US President Donald J. Trump speaks during the Evangelicals for Trump coalition launch at the King Jesus International Ministry in Miami, Florida, USA, 03 January 2020. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

The president of the United States addressed his evangelical electorate on Friday in a Hispanic megachurch in Miami, and launched an ‘Evangelicals for Trump’ coalition.

Donald Trump, who has remained in Florida during the holiday season and is seeking to shore up support among Latino evangelicals, called on those gathered in the King Jesus International Ministry to re-elect him and repeat his “victory” of 2016. EFE-EPA