President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized Congress, the FBI and the Department of Justice for not investigating the Barack Obama government's 2016 payment of hundreds of millions of dollars to Iran to resolve an international dispute.

"Never gotten over the fact that Obama was able to send $1.7 Billion Dollars in CASH to Iran and nobody in Congress, the FBI or Justice called for an investigation!" said Trump on his Twitter account.