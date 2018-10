President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the Oval Office on Oct. 23, 2018, about what he called the Saudi "cover-up" of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. EFE-EPA/Ron Sachs/POOL

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the Oval Office on Oct. 23, 2018, about what he called the Saudi "cover-up" of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. EFE-EPA/Ron Sachs/POOL

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the Oval Office on Oct. 23, 2018, about what he called the Saudi "cover-up" of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. EFE-EPA/Ron Sachs/POOL

President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticized Saudi Arabia, saying that they orchestrated a "cover-up" of the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi but declaring that he will leave to Congress the possible US response in the matter.

"They had a very bad original concept. It was carried out poorly, and the cover-up was one of the worst in the history of cover-ups," said Trump in the Oval Office in response to a reporter's question about how the killing could have occurred.