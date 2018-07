US President Donald Trump declared Saturday a state of emergency in California and ordered the federal government to provide additional assistance due to the wildfires that since July 23 have devastated the region and forced authorities to evacuate close to 38,000 people. EFE-EPA/NWCG

US President Donald Trump declared Saturday a state of emergency in California and ordered the federal government to provide additional assistance due to the wildfires that since July 23 have devastated the region and forced authorities to evacuate close to 38,000 people.

By means of this order, Trump authorized the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts, the White House said in a statement.