President Donald Trump delivers remarks beside US Army dog Conan (not shown) in the White House Rose Garden on 25 November 2019. Trump honored the Belgian Malinois dog who participated in the raid in October in northwestern Syria that resulted in the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

President Donald Trump on Monday made a surprise appearance before the press at the White House to pose for photos with Conan, the military dog that was wounded in the operation that resulted in the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and he decorated her for her "great job."

"Our K-9, as they call - I call it a dog, a beautiful dog, a talented dog - was injured and brought back," Trump told reporters, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence and first lady Melania Trump.